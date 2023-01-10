Hockey World Cup 2023: What to expect from the 'inaugural' celebrations?

As the clock ticks nearer to the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup, hosts Odisha have planned a massive celebration on January 11 at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

Since this time there are two venues – Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, no 'official' opening ceremony has been planned. Instead, a star-studded late afternoon event will enthrall the general public.



In the 2018 edition, music maestro AR Rahman, who had coined 'Jai Hind India' as the world cup anthem, had performed live at Kalinga stadium. Actors Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were also part of the opening ceremony.

This time, too, many artists are expected to perform for the audience. Here's what to expect from the ceremony:

World Cup anthem performance

Music director Pritam, who has composed the World Cup anthem this year. will be performing it along with the lead singers Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz, Shalmali Kholgade. The rendition will also feature some local artists.

Bollywood biggies

In another Bollywood and sports combination, actor Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will be taking part in the World Cup celebrations and are expected to enthrall the audience with their performances.

K-pop group

It would not be only about Bollywood, but K-pop group Blackswan will be performing live. Odisha-based Sriya Lenka, who is India's first K-pop star, is part of the five-member group.

Cultural Display

With a rich and diverse culture, Odisha is expected to showcase some of its local flavours to the world. Traditional and folk artists are expected to be a part of the ceremony in Cuttack.

Besides once the World Cup starts, there are a host of activities planned on the sidelines.

A 'Dot Fest' has been planned in which denizens of Bhubaneswar can enjoy storytelling sessions, night bazaar, musical concerts, food festivals, and many more activities during the World Cup.



