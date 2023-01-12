Hockey World Cup 2023: Lineman working at Birsa Munda Stadium dies by electrocution

In a shocking news just before the start of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup, a contractual lineman lost his life after being electrocuted while working at the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as a 23-year-old Gopal Tirkey, who was engaged in stadium work.

As per reports, Tirkey climbed up an electric post for some work and came in contact with a live wire. On being electrocuted he fell down and lost his life.

The family of the deceased along with some locals even staged a protest in front of the Chhend Police Station and demanded compensation.

Local BJP leader Nihar Ray stated that compensation would duly be paid to the victim's family.

Moreover, in a separate incident a lady home guard associated with World Cup duty passed away while she was travelling to the Birsa Munda Stadium. The victim identified as Johani Tirkey was on the way to the stadium when her two-wheeler was hit by a truck.