Hockey World Cup 2023 - Know the Indian team

India is all set to open their 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup campaign against Spain in front of their home crowd at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the men in blue will vie for their first-ever podium finish in the global event since 1975 over the next fortnight. The average age of the 18-member Indian team stands at 26.77.

Here, we bring to you all you need to know about the Indian squad which will compete for ultimate glory at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.

PR Sreejesh

Age: 34

Position: Goalkeeper | Caps: 274

Considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, PR Sreejesh needs no introduction. A veteran with 274 appearances, Sreejesh is known to win matches singlehandedly in front of the goal. He is also a Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee and has played 3 World Cups prior to this.

Krishan Phatak

Age: 25

Position: Goalkeeper | Caps: 80

An understudy to PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Phatak is an extremely talented young goalkeeper. He has been around the Indian team for quite sometime and has played a perfect second fiddle to Sreejesh over the years.

Surender Kumar

Age: 29

Position: Defender | Caps: 172 | Goals: 4

A veteran defender with the experience of having played at multiple big tournaments, Surender Kumar is a defensive stalwart. He was a part of the Indian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and played a vital role in the country's bronze medal winning run five years later in Tokyo.

Jarmanpreet Singh

Age: 26

Position: Defender | Caps: 50 | Goals: 5

Having made his debut back in 2018, Jarmanpreet Singh has been in and out of the Indian side over the years. The 26-year-old, however, played a crucial role in India's silver medal winning campaign at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and has shown steady improvement.

Harmanpreet Singh (C)

Age: 27

Position: Defender | Caps: 164 | Goals: 126

The poster boy of Indian hockey, Harmanpreet Singh will stride out to the middle for his first major assignment as a captain. A penalty corner specialist, the 27-year-old is undoubtedly of the biggest threat teams face when playing against India. Singh has enjoyed a steady rise from junior to the senior team and would look to inspire his team to a historic win in Odisha.

Amit Rohidas (VC)

Age: 29

Position: Defender | Caps: 131 | Goals: 19

Assisting Harmanpreet Singh in the World Cup, will be Amit Rohidas. Having made his debut back in 2013, the 29-year-old has grown into a vital cog in the wheel for the Indian team with consistent performances over the years. Rohidas hails from Sundergarh in Odisha and will have the advantage of playing in well-known conditions during the World Cup.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Age: 24

Position: Defender | Caps: 34 | Goals: 5

Another local lad from Odisha, Nilam Sanjeep Xess' selection in the World Cup squad came as a surprise to many. The 24-year-old, however, has shown shades of brilliance in whatever little international hockey he has played and is expected to serve as a backup penalty corner specialist to his skipper.

Varun Kumar

Age: 27

Position: Defender | Caps: 118 | Goals: 28

Varun Kumar is a Junior World Cup winner and was also a part of the India's Tokyo Olympics team bronze winning team. Vastly experienced with over a 100 caps against his name, the 27-year-old would look to add a Senior Hockey World Cup in his impressive CV.

Manpreet Singh

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder | Caps: 314 | Goals: 19

A former captain who led India to the Olympics glory in Tokyo, Manpreet Singh is the most experienced player in this men in blue setup. Playing in the midfield, he is the engine which keeps India running in the middle. Having made his debut way back in 2011, Manpreet has done it all for Indian hockey and would love to add a World Cup medal under his belt.

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder | Caps: 90 | Goals: 16

He might be young, but Vivek Sagar Prasad is the brightest prospect in Indian hockey for now. Already touted as a future captain, the 22-year-old has displayed exceptional skills and game awareness in the little international hockey he has played. He is also the second youngest player to have ever represented India.

Shamsher Singh

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder | Caps: 47 | Goals: 10

A product of the famous Surjit Singh Hockey Academy, Shamsher Singh made his debut in 2019. Two years later he played a vital role in India's Tokyo Olympics campaign making an appearance in all the matches.

Nilakanta Sharma

Age: 27

Position: Midfielder | Caps: 91 | Goals: 13

The only player from Northeast in the Indian World Cup squad, Nilakanta Sharma hails from Manipur. He was a member of the 2016 Junior Hockey World Cup winning team and has since grown from strength to strength.

Hardik Singh

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder | Caps: 84 | Goals: 6

Hardik Singh has the knack of producing moments of individual brilliance under pressure. He was in terrific form during the Tokyo Olympics, scoring goals and making assists for fun - the team would expect no less this time around. He was also a part of the Indian team during the previous World Cup in 2018.

Sukhjeet Singh

Age: 26

Position: Forward | Caps: 16 | Goals: 4

The least experienced member of the Indian team with just 16 caps, Sukhjeet Singh started playing hockey at the age of six. He first earned a call-up to the national camp in 2018 but injured himself. Sukhjeet made a comeback to the Indian setup in 2021.

Abhishek

Age: 23

Position: Forward | Caps: 28 | Goals: 11

Having made his international debut less than a year ago, Abhishek has grown to be an integral part of the Indian team in a short time. His coach terms him as a player in the mould of Shahbaz Ahmad - the Pakistan great.

Lalit Upadhyay

Age: 29

Position: Forward | Caps: 133 | Goals: 31

Having made his international debut in 2014, Lalit Upadhyay is a prolific forward. The 29-year-old has been part of the Indian team's success in multiple tournaments like the Olympics, Asian Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy and others.

Mandeep Singh

Age: 27

Position: Forward | Caps: 194 | Goals: 96

A veteran of 194 caps, Mandeep Singh is known for his quick reflexes and terrorising opponents in front of the goal. Just four goals away from the magical mark of 100 international goals, the 27-year-old would look to achieve it in the World Cup itself.

Akashdeep Singh

Age: 28

Position: Forward | Caps: 219 | Goals: 83

One of the most experienced players in the Indian setup, Akashdeep Singh is returning to the national fold after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics for his third World Cup appearance. The 28-year-old displayed what he is capable of in the recent test series against Australia, and the team management would hope the veteran carries his good form into the World Cup.

Graham Reid

Age: 58

Position: Coach

An Australian by nationality, Graham Reid has been coaching the Indian team since 2019. He helped India to their first Olympic medal since 1972 and would hope to create similar magic in the World Cup as well.

























