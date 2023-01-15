Hockey World Cup 2023: 5 Talking Points from India's clash against England

India, on Sunday, played out a goalless draw against England in their 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup Pool D contest at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

Both the teams matched each other move for move and had ample chances to edge ahead, but failed to score. The game lived up to its billing as one of the block bluster encounters in the group stage.

Here, we bring to you the five major talking points from the match.

Hardik Singh's Injury

The biggest talking point of the match was India's midfield maestro Hardik Singh limping off the field late in the fourth quarter. The Indian fell heavily on to the ground after a diving tackle by Liam Sanford and had to be helped out of the field.

"It looked bad at first but I have gotten an update now and it does not look that bad, but we will wait for an official update," Indian coach Graham Reid said in the post match press conference.

The 24-year-old Hardik has been one of the standout performers for India in the World Cup so far. He had scored in India's opening contest against Spain with a brilliant solo run and posed constant threats to the English defence with his speed on Sunday.

India's goal disallowed

In what was probably a match defining moment, India had a goal disallowed in the final minute of the third quarter. Mandeep Singh was off to a celebratory run after deflecting the ball into the goal post before he realised that the goal would not stand.

The umpire pointed out that the ball had touched the foot of Indian forward Abhishek during the chaotic moments in front of the post before the goal went in.

India could do nothing as they had lost their only review of the match just minutes before in the same quarter asking for a penalty corner.

Fourth quarter cards continue to haunt India

Much like their previous match against Spain, India had to play with 10 players for sometime in the fourth quarter. First vice-captain Amit Rohidas was sent off for two minutes with a green card for a body block in the 52nd minute, before Jarmanpreet Singh was sent out for the same amount of time in the 57th minute.

While England failed to take any advantage on both occasions, these disciplinary issues at crucial junctures is something Graham Reid would want his men to avoid in the upcoming matches.



Penalty Corner conversion remains poor for India

For the second match in a row, India's penalty corner conversion remained poor. They had four penalty corners in the match - all in the first half, but failed to convert even a single one.

While the men in blue's defence against penalty corners was quite solid, they would want to start converting their own chances going deeper into the tournament.

Nilam's brilliant tackle

Arguably the best moment in the game, was local lad Nilam Sanjeep Xess' solo tackle late in the first half. England had opened up the Indian defence completely with a brilliant aerial ball. Goalkeeper Krishan Phatak was way out of his post trying to cut the angle, but the Englishmen created a clear shot at an open goal with a nice little pass.





It was all going well for the world number 6 team, before a certain Nilam Sanjeep Xess decied to take matters into his own hands. The 24-year-old dived with his stick and stretched his hands to the hilt to push the ball away. It was as easy as you like for the youngster and the crowd went beserk.



