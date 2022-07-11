Women's Hockey World Cup: India v/s Spain LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

India is all set to take on Spain in a must-win game at the ongoing 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup. Having finished third in their pool, India failed to book a direct entry into the quarterfinal and have been forced to take on Spain in the crossover, which is a virtual pre-quarterfinal.

Savita Punia and co are yet to register a single win in the World Cup, having drawn two and lost one and would be eyeing to register their first win tonight.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!