Women's Hockey World Cup: India v/s Spain LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Spain in the crossovers of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.
India is all set to take on Spain in a must-win game at the ongoing 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup. Having finished third in their pool, India failed to book a direct entry into the quarterfinal and have been forced to take on Spain in the crossover, which is a virtual pre-quarterfinal.
Savita Punia and co are yet to register a single win in the World Cup, having drawn two and lost one and would be eyeing to register their first win tonight.
- 10 July 2022 9:15 PM GMT
Thank You and Good Night!
Thank You everyone for joining at this hour. It is heartbreaking and the Indian dream of the World Cup will have to wait another four years. India ends with a disappointing campaign but they will have to comeback stronger with CWG in the sight.
