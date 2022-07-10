Women's Hockey World Cup: India v/s Spain - Preview, India Squad, When to Watch, Live Streaming

Having finished third in Pool B, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Spain in a crossover clash for a spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Cup on Monday.

Led by Savita Punia, the Indian eves played out draws against England and China, before losing their final pool game against New Zealand to somehow make their way into the crossovers. Spain, on the other hand, finished second in pool C with wins over Canada, South Korea and a loss against Argentina.

According to the tournament format, the top-placed side from each of the four pools would directly make it to the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed teams would have to fight it out amongst themselves in a crossover to enter the final 8.

This means that a win over Spain on Monday would propel India to the quarterfinals of the Women's Hockey World Cup and put them well in course for their best-ever finish in the quadrennial event.

Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur

When to Watch?

The India v/s Spain crossover clash is expected to start at 1am IST on 11th July 2022, Monday.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network.

LIVE Streaming

Since Star Sports are the official broadcasters, you can also catch LIVE stream all the action on Disney+Hotstar as well.