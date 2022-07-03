Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v/s England - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Indian hockey team is all set to open their Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 campaign tonight. Led by goalkeeper Savita Punia in the absence of Rani Rampal, the Indian girls will take on England in their opening encounter.

The last time India and England women clashed inside a hockey field was the bronze medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women will surely be eyeing for a revenge for that narrow 3-4 loss in Tokyo. But will they manage to start their campaign on a winning note?

