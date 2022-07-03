Hockey
Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v/s England - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's opening clash against England in the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.
The Indian hockey team is all set to open their Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 campaign tonight. Led by goalkeeper Savita Punia in the absence of Rani Rampal, the Indian girls will take on England in their opening encounter.
The last time India and England women clashed inside a hockey field was the bronze medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women will surely be eyeing for a revenge for that narrow 3-4 loss in Tokyo. But will they manage to start their campaign on a winning note?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 3 July 2022 1:53 PM GMT
IND v/s ENG - PREVIEW
To know more about this contest between India and England, click here.
- 3 July 2022 1:39 PM GMT
What is the Indian squad?
Click here to read about the Indian squad at the Women's Hockey World Cup in Netherlands.
- 3 July 2022 12:37 PM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
The Indian women's team will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against England tonight. The Tokyo bronze medal loss would surely be lingering on the minds of the women in blue.
Can they serve out a revenge tonight in the absence of the charismatic Rani Rampal? Stay tuned!