Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v China- Updates, Scores, Live Blog

The Indian hockey team look to win their first in the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 tonight. India played a stalemate with England in the opener resulting in 1-1. India will be facing China who drew their game against New Zealand 2-2. The Indians produced a superlative defensive performance, spearheaded by the skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia.

In recent times, India had thrashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman. India will look to win this game and strengthen their position in Pool B where every team is tied at 1 point.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!