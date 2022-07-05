Hockey
Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: India v China- Updates, Scores, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's Pool B clash against China in the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.
The Indian hockey team look to win their first in the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 tonight. India played a stalemate with England in the opener resulting in 1-1. India will be facing China who drew their game against New Zealand 2-2. The Indians produced a superlative defensive performance, spearheaded by the skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia.
In recent times, India had thrashed China 7-1 in their first outing in the FIH Pro League tie before winning the second match of the double-header 2-1 in Muscat, Oman. India will look to win this game and strengthen their position in Pool B where every team is tied at 1 point.
Live Updates
- 5 July 2022 3:11 PM GMT
Zhang Xindan produces a magical pass for China as Zheng finishes in style to give China the lead.
- 5 July 2022 3:09 PM GMT
India is dominating the proceedings at the moment with back to back shots on the target.