Hockey

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers- Points Table, Standings

Here is the latest standings and points table of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Jan 2024 7:26 AM GMT

Indian women's hockey team has its last chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics when they play the FIH Women's Hockey Qualifiers in Ranchi.

Eight teams are divided across two pools and the top two teams will progress to the semi-finals. The team finishing on the podium will make the cut for the 2024 Olympics.

India is stationed in Pool B with the United States, New Zealand, and Italy. After losing the first game against the US, India must win against New Zealand to keep their hopes for Paris Olympics alive.

Points for win: 3

Points for draw: 1

Pool B Standings

S.No.TeamMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoal DifferencePoints
1New Zealand110033
2United States110013
3India1001-10
4Italy1001-30

Pool A Standings

S.No.TeamMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoal DifferencePoints
1Germany110033
2Japan110023
3Czech Republic1001-20
4Chile1001-30


HockeyIndian Hockey
