FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers- Points Table, Standings

Indian women's hockey team has its last chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics when they play the FIH Women's Hockey Qualifiers in Ranchi.

Eight teams are divided across two pools and the top two teams will progress to the semi-finals. The team finishing on the podium will make the cut for the 2024 Olympics.

India is stationed in Pool B with the United States, New Zealand, and Italy. After losing the first game against the US, India must win against New Zealand to keep their hopes for Paris Olympics alive.

Points for win: 3

Points for draw: 1

Pool B Standings

S.No. Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 United States 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 India 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Italy 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Pool A Standings

S.No. Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Japan 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Chile 1 0 0 1 -3 0



