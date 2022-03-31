Hockey
Women's Junior Hockey World Cup: Preview, Schedule, Indian Squad, Live Stream
The 2022 FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup is set to begin on April 1. India are in Pool D with Germany, Malaysia and Wales.
The 2022 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is set to begin from April 1 to 12. The ninth edition of this world championship will be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The tournament was originally scheduled for December 2021, but later it was postponed due to the new Covid-19 variant scare.
A total of 16 teams were supposed to participate in the tournament, but after Ukraine decided to pull out of the competition due to Russia's invasion of their country, only 15 teams will participate in this edition. The Russian team is already barred by the authorities from taking part in the tournament.
Argentina is the defending champions of the Junior World Cup, winning the title in 2016.
Here is all you need to know about the 2022 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.
Schedule
India is in Pool D alongside Germany, Malaysia and Wales. They will play their 2022 Junior World Cup against Wales on April 2. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the knock-out rounds.
Pool D schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Timings
|
April 2
|
India vs Wales
|
12.30 pm
|
April 2
|
Germany vs Malaysia
|
2.30 pm
|
April 3
|
Malaysia vs Wales
|
12.30 pm
|
April 3
|
India vs Germany
|
2.30 pm
|
April 5
|
Malaysia vs India
|
7 pm
|
April 5
|
Germany vs Wales
|
11 pm
India Squad
Tokyo Olympic team's midfielder Salima Tete will lead a 28-member Indian women's junior hockey squad at the World Cup. Ishika Chaudhary will be the vice-captain.
Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo
Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain), Akshata Abaso Dekhale
Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (Captain), Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur
Forwards: Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari
Standbys: Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu
India's performance at the previous World Cups
India is yet to win their first Women's Junior Hockey World Cup title. Their best-ever finish was back in the 2013 edition where they finished in third place. This was the only time India finished on the podum at this event. Many of the current senior team's stars like Rani Rampal were part of that team.
India was unable to qualify for the 2016 edition of the tournament, this year will be their fifth appearance in the World Cup.
Where to Watch
All the Indian team matches of the 2022 FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup will be live-streamed on watch.hockey. There won't be a live telecast of any of the matches on any Indian TV networks.