Women's Junior Hockey World Cup: Preview, Schedule, Indian Squad, Live Stream

The 2022 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is set to begin from April 1 to 12. The ninth edition of this world championship will be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The tournament was originally scheduled for December 2021, but later it was postponed due to the new Covid-19 variant scare.

A total of 16 teams were supposed to participate in the tournament, but after Ukraine decided to pull out of the competition due to Russia's invasion of their country, only 15 teams will participate in this edition. The Russian team is already barred by the authorities from taking part in the tournament.



Argentina is the defending champions of the Junior World Cup, winning the title in 2016.

Here is all you need to know about the 2022 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.

Schedule

India is in Pool D alongside Germany, Malaysia and Wales. They will play their 2022 Junior World Cup against Wales on April 2. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the knock-out rounds.

Pool D schedule