Women's Junior Hockey World Cup: India bow down 1-3 to Germany - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's second group match at the 2025 Junior Women's Hockey World Cup.
The Indian women's team were up against Germany in their second group match at the 2025 Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.
After registering their biggest-ever 13-0 win against Namibia in the opening game, India was aiming to build on this momentum and claim at least a point from this match.
But, they fell short against an aggressive German team, and with just one direct available spot for the knockout stage, this loss today can hurt their qualification chances.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2025 4:07 PM GMT
Full Time: India 1-3 Germany
The Indian women's junior team could not find the answers to the attacking German side, facing their first defeat of the tournament at the Junior World Cup.
Although the Germans weren't clinical in their finishing but it was enough for them to beat India and almost confirm a spot in the quarterfinal with two wins in two games.
India will now have to depend on the qualification via the two best second-place teams; for that, they will need a big win against Ireland in their final group game on Friday.
- 3 Dec 2025 4:01 PM GMT
59' India conceded another goal with Martina's goal
India 1-3 Germany
India is going for that equaliser, left the open space behind which Germany caught on counter and won a penalty corner which Martina caught on Nidhi's save to convert he goal on rebound.
- 3 Dec 2025 3:50 PM GMT
55' India shows a better attacking display, but is now chasing a 2-goal lead
India 0-2 Germany
India has its best quarter in terms of attacking, but the German defence showed its physicality to nullify their press and keep their cleansheet.
- 3 Dec 2025 3:47 PM GMT
52' Germany doubles its lead with Annika's cheeky finish at back post
India 0-2 Germany
Another mispass from Indian midfielder led to a counter and eventually a goal for Germany, who crowded the Indian circle and then, after a scrappy play, the unmarked Annika put the ball inside the net.
- 3 Dec 2025 3:33 PM GMT
43' The pace of the game has dropped
India 0-1 Germany
After a tiring first half, both teams are looking a bit rusty in the third quarter, taking some over-the-top shots and multiple mispasses, dropping the pace of the game.
- 3 Dec 2025 3:18 PM GMT
32' A sloppy mispass from Ishika makes it an easy turnover for Germany
India 0-1 Germany
India started the second half with a better intent, going for attack from the start, but then the momentum shifted back to Germany after Ishika's silly error in final third of Germany.
- 3 Dec 2025 3:05 PM GMT
Half Time: India 0-1 Germany
Germany dominated another quarter and this time had even doubled their number of circle penetrations, but yet again the lack of finishing haunted them, including a miss on a penalty stroke.
Meanwhile, India was chasing them throughout the quarter and had just one dangerous counterattack, which also went wide, meaning that the quarter remained goalless despite plenty of action.
- 3 Dec 2025 2:55 PM GMT
21' A brilliant chance for India goes in vain as the forward misses the target
India 0-1 Germany
India finally finds a way to put numbers in Germany's defensive circle, but then they could not convert their chance and the scoreline remains unchanged.