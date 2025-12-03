Women's Junior Hockey World Cup: India bow down 1-3 to Germany - Highlights

The Indian women's team were up against Germany in their second group match at the 2025 Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.

After registering their biggest-ever 13-0 win against Namibia in the opening game, India was aiming to build on this momentum and claim at least a point from this match.

But, they fell short against an aggressive German team, and with just one direct available spot for the knockout stage, this loss today can hurt their qualification chances.

As it happened: