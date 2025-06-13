Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India drawn alongside Germany and Ireland

India have been placed in Pool C alongside hockey powerhouse Germany, Ireland, and Namibia for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, as revealed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) during the official draw held in Santiago, Chile.

This year marks a significant expansion for the tournament, with 24 teams participating for the first time, a leap from the 16-team format seen in previous editions. The teams have been divided into six pools of four, promising a more dynamic and competitive structure. The 11th edition of the tournament will be staged from December 1 to 13, 2025, in Santiago.

Pool A will feature defending champions the Netherlands, alongside Japan, host nation Chile, and Malaysia. Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe, and Wales form Pool B, while England, South Africa, China, and Austria are in Pool D. Pool E includes Australia, Spain, Canada, and Scotland, and Pool F comprises USA, Korea, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

India’s Pool C draw places them alongside Germany, winners of the inaugural edition in 1989, and Ireland, both known for their structured play and international pedigree. Namibia, considered underdogs, round out the group.

Following the draw ceremony in Santiago, Chile earlier today, we are glad to reveal the six Pools for the upcoming expanded FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025, which will feature 24 teams for the very first time!



Read the full story below 👇@chile_hockey — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 12, 2025

India’s Junior World Cup track record

India’s best performance in the Women’s Junior World Cup came in 2013, where they clinched the bronze medal in Monchengladbach, Germany.

The team narrowly missed a podium finish again in the 2022 edition, finishing fourth in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Despite not having secured a title so far, India remain a strong contender in the junior circuit.

Recently, the Indian team, captained by goalkeeper Nidhi, had a mixed outing at the 4-Nation Tournament in Argentina, seen as a preparatory event for the Junior World Cup. They managed four wins and two losses, securing victories over Uruguay (twice), Chile, and Argentina.

Global hockey community gathers in Chile

FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed enthusiasm about Chile hosting the global event again, stating: “It’s with great pleasure that FIH is going back to Chile for one of its most important events. It will be a great occasion to welcome young stars from around the world. We are grateful to the Chilean government, stakeholders, and sponsors for their support in organising this prestigious event.”

Andres de Witt, President of the Chilean Hockey Federation, added: “It is a great honour for us to host the first-ever 24-team Women’s Junior World Cup. Holding the draw ceremony here in Chile is a proud moment and a big responsibility.”

Historical context

The FIH Women's Junior World Cup was inaugurated in 1989 in Canada, with Germany winning the maiden title.

The Netherlands are the most successful side with five championships, including their most recent triumph over Argentina in the 2023 final. Argentina and South Korea have each lifted the trophy twice.