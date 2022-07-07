Women's Hockey World Cup: India qualifies for crossovers after losing 4-3 to New Zealand- Results and Highlights

Janneke Schopman's India will be looking to get their first win in the Women's Hockey World Cup after ending their first two group stage matches in 1-1 draws. Against England, India conceded within the first ten minutes. Forward Vandana Katariya then equalised at the 28th minute, which helped them share the spoils.

In their match against China, the Indian team were sloppy and trumped in various aspects of the game by their opponents. However, they did have a good share of the possession despite lacking finishing prowess in the final third. Similar to their outing against England, they conceded first and were brought back into the game by a smart flick by the hands of Katariya.

Facing table-toppers, New Zealand, will be no mean feat, especially after their recent victory over Tokyo Bronze medallist England. A win would be ideal for Schopman and her side. However, in the event of a draw or a loss, India would have to grossly depend on the match between China and England. Do you think the women in blue can make it to the quarter-finals automatically? Or will they have to fall victim to permutations and combinations?

