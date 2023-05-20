Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Women's Hockey LIVE: India v/s Australia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action from second hockey test match as Indian women's hockey team takes on Australia.
Indian women's team will look to make a comeback against Australia in the second test match after losing 4-2 in the first game.
Captained by Savita Punia, the Indian team fought well in the first game but a penalty stroke miss from Navneet Kaur resulted in the scoreline of 4-2.
The match starts at 02:45 PM IST.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Next Story