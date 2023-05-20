Log In
Hockey

Women's Hockey LIVE: India v/s Australia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow all the LIVE action from second hockey test match as Indian women's hockey team takes on Australia.

Indian womens hockey team (Source: Hockey India)
Indian women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 May 2023 8:53 AM GMT

Indian women's team will look to make a comeback against Australia in the second test match after losing 4-2 in the first game.

Captained by Savita Punia, the Indian team fought well in the first game but a penalty stroke miss from Navneet Kaur resulted in the scoreline of 4-2.

The match starts at 02:45 PM IST.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Live Updates

2023-05-20 08:23:05
HockeyHockey India
