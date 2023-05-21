Hockey
Women's Hockey LIVE: India v/s Australia- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian women's team takes on Australia in the third test match.
After losing a close encounter by 3-2 in the second hockey test match, Indian women's team will look to bounce back to win the third match against Australia.
Live Updates
- 21 May 2023 9:51 AM GMT
Third quarter ends.
India has pulled back a goal and we will go into a final quarter with both teams looking to secure the win.
- 21 May 2023 9:23 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 0-1 Australia
Pathetic end to the first half as the Indian team messes up another penalty corner. India needs to improve their game.
- 21 May 2023 9:20 AM GMT
28' Australia lead
Brooks Maddison with a field goal to give Hockeyroos a lead and India is chasing the game now.
India 0-1 Australia
- 21 May 2023 9:12 AM GMT
The second quarter is going little slow.
Both teams are unable to find any clear opening and struggling with a view of the goal.
Australia 0-0 India
- 21 May 2023 9:01 AM GMT
First quarter ends 0-0.
Indian team has displayed intent today but they are short on precision and they need to figure out a way to break the Australian defence.
- 21 May 2023 8:57 AM GMT
10' India lacks precision in final third.
Despite multiple attempts to breach the circle, the Indian team is lacking precision in the final third.
India 0-0 Australia