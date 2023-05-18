Hockey
Women's Hockey LIVE: India v Australia- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE Action between the Indian women's hockey team and the Australian hockey team.
Indian Women's Hockey Team will face Australia in the first game of their five-game trip to Australia.
The tour is part of the Indian team's preparations for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, which will take place in September-October this year.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 18 May 2023 10:08 AM GMT
Australia scores again!
Debutant Arnott Alice scores the third goal and Indian defence stood still there allowing her to take the decisive touch.
India 1-3 Australia
- 18 May 2023 9:56 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 1-2 Australia
A poor show by Indian defense but they eventually pulled one goal back, so interesting half coming next.
- 18 May 2023 9:54 AM GMT
28' India scoress!
Sangita it is for India who gets little help from the back-tracking Maddy and India is back in the game.
India 1-2 Australia
- 18 May 2023 9:52 AM GMT
Australia scores from PC.
It is Maddy with the drag flick and Savita Punia is unable to save, the Indian team fall further behind.
- 18 May 2023 9:50 AM GMT
27' India is trying their best.
The Indian team is trying their best at the moment but the Australian team is finding ways to go beyond their attack.
Australia 1-0 India
- 18 May 2023 9:44 AM GMT
Australia scores!!!
It is the debutant Aisling who gives Australia the lead with a perfect deflection from a cross to nutmeg Savita Punia.
India 0-1 Australia
- 18 May 2023 9:39 AM GMT
First quarter ends.
Both teams are tied at 0-0 with Australia missing some golden chances and India also having chances of their own.
- 18 May 2023 9:24 AM GMT
7' Poor penalty corner for India.
India waste a chance as the injector fails to inject the ball from a penalty corner and Australia clear their lines
India 0-0 Australia