Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Points table, standings, results & updates

The 11th edition of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is underway at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China, from 5 to 14 September 2025.

Organized by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), the tournament features eight teams divided into two pools, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super 4s stage.

This Asia Cup carries added significance as the winner secures a direct qualification spot for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Japan, the defending champions from 2022, will look to retain their crown, while India, led by Salima Tete, aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2017 and secure an automatic World Cup berth.

Hosts China also enter the tournament as strong contenders with home advantage.

Tournament format

Preliminary Round: 2 pools (A & B), 4 teams each

Super 4s: Top 2 teams from each pool qualify

Final & 3rd Place Playoff: Decided after the Super 4s

Classification Matches: Rankings for 5th–8th places

Points Table – Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Pool A:

Pos Team Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points 1 Korea 1 1 0 0 9 0 +9 3 2 China 1 1 0 0 8 0 +8 3 3 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 0 8 -8 0 4 Chinese Taipe 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Pool B

Pos Team Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points 1 India 1 1 0 0 11 0 +11 3 2 Japan 1 1 0 0 9 0 +9 3 3 Singapore 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0 4 Thailand 1 0 0 1 0 11 -11 0

Last Updated: 5 September 6:45 PM IST