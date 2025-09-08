Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Singapore Live action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Hockey
Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India plays Singapore in their third Pool B match at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China on Monday.
India had a dominating start to the tournament with 11-0 win over Thailand and 2-2 draw with Japan.
Singapore, meanwhile, lost both its encounters so far, losing 0-9 to Japan and 1-2 to Thailand.
India currently sits at the top of the pool standings and Singapore is at the bottom.
The match begins at 12:00 noon. Stay Tuned!
- 8 Sep 2025 8:24 AM GMT
53' - Goal No 12 for India
India continue to pile the goals on. A good cross in from the left and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal finds herself at the right spot to deflect the ball in.
IND 12-0 SGP
- 8 Sep 2025 8:20 AM GMT
51' - Another PC miss for India
The first attempt is deflected off the first rusher, before the Singapore goalkeeper saves the second in what was a variation tried by India instead of a direct drag flick.
IND 11-0 SGP
- 8 Sep 2025 8:17 AM GMT
48' - India miss multiple PCs
A very interesting start to the fourth and final quarter. India are handed one PC after the other, but they can't seem to convert even one. That's five chances missed.
IND 11-0 SGP
- 8 Sep 2025 8:08 AM GMT
Q3: Sharlima scores
India earns another PC, and Sharmila reacts quickly to flick in the rebound!
With that, India leads 11-0 at the end of the third quarter. Total control from the home side!
- 8 Sep 2025 7:55 AM GMT
PC for India: Here's another chance to score!
Two-back-to-back PC for India in 36th minute and 37th minute.
Neha take a touch in the second one and gets the ninth goal for India.
- 8 Sep 2025 7:50 AM GMT
33' PC for India
India earns a penalty corner—Udita steps up but narrowly misses out on her hat-trick for now!
- 8 Sep 2025 7:50 AM GMT
32' Mumtaz scores! India 8-0
Lalremsiami sets up Mumtaz with a sharp pass, and Mumtaz wastes no time taking a quick shot to score India’s eighth goal early in the third quarter.
- 8 Sep 2025 7:38 AM GMT
HALF-TIME: India 7-0 Singapore
India unleashed a flurry of goals in the first half, completely dominating the game. Navneet led the charge with a brilliant hat-trick, while Mumtaz, Neha, Lalremsiami, and Udita also found the net. Singapore struggling to hold back the relentless Indian attack.
Circle Penetration: India 29 vs Singapore 1.