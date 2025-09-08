Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Singapore Live action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India plays Singapore in their third Pool B match at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China on Monday.

India had a dominating start to the tournament with 11-0 win over Thailand and 2-2 draw with Japan.

Singapore, meanwhile, lost both its encounters so far, losing 0-9 to Japan and 1-2 to Thailand.

India currently sits at the top of the pool standings and Singapore is at the bottom.

