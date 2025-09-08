Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Singapore Live action – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow for all the LIVE updates from India vs Singapore at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Sep 2025 8:26 AM GMT

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India plays Singapore in their third Pool B match at the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China on Monday.

India had a dominating start to the tournament with 11-0 win over Thailand and 2-2 draw with Japan.

Singapore, meanwhile, lost both its encounters so far, losing 0-9 to Japan and 1-2 to Thailand.

India currently sits at the top of the pool standings and Singapore is at the bottom.

Follow for updated points table, standings, results and more updates.

The match begins at 12:00 noon. Stay Tuned!

LIVE:

Live Updates

2025-09-08 05:13:42
HockeyHockey IndiaHockey Asia Cup
