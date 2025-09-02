Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Indian squad, fixtures and where to watch

The Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins on Friday the 5th of September, at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China.

Eight Asian nations will battle for continental glory and, more importantly, a direct ticket to the FIH Women’s World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

For India, captained by Salima Tete, the tournament is both an opportunity to reclaim their 2017 Asia Cup triumph and to secure automatic qualification after a challenging Pro League season.

Tournament overview

This year’s Asia Cup sees a total of eight teams competing in two pools:

Pool A: China (hosts), Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei

Pool B: India, Japan (defending champions), Thailand, Singapore.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Super4s round, where they face each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from the subsequent Super4s will meet in the final on September 14, while the other two contest the third-place playoff.

Teams not making the Super4s will play classification matches for 5th–8th positions.

India’s challenge

India enters the Asia Cup with a blend of youth and experience, determined to bounce back after relegation from the FIH Pro League 2024–25.

Captain Salima Tete has emphasized focus and consistency having stated that the tournament is a good opportunity.

“This tournament is a really good opportunity for us to secure our spot for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup next year. Our first priority is to top our Pool and reach the Super Fours. From there, we will take each game as it comes and make our way towards the trophy,” she had told the media going into the tournament.

Head Coach Harendra Singh added that the emphasis will be on aggressive play.

“Our focus will be on playing an aggressive and disciplined brand of hockey, and we believe this team has the capability to compete strongly against the best in Asia.”

India, twice Asia Cup champions (2004, 2017), will be tested against defending champions Japan, alongside Thailand and Singapore in Pool B.

India Squad for Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (C), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari

Full Schedule – Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 (IST)

September 5 (Friday)

09:45 AM – Japan vs Singapore (Pool B)

12:00 PM – India vs Thailand (Pool B)

02:15 PM – Korea vs Chinese Taipei (Pool A)

04:30 PM – China vs Malaysia (Pool A)

September 6 (Saturday)

02:15 PM – Thailand vs Singapore (Pool B)

04:30 PM – Japan vs India (Pool B)

September 7 (Sunday)

02:15 PM – Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei (Pool A)

04:30 PM – Korea vs China (Pool A)

September 8 (Monday)

09:45 AM – Thailand vs Japan (Pool B)

12:00 PM – India vs Singapore (Pool B)

02:15 PM – Malaysia vs Korea (Pool A)

04:30 PM – China vs Chinese Taipei (Pool A)

September 10–13 (Wednesday–Saturday)

Super4s & Classification Matches

September 14 (Sunday)

08:30 AM – 7th/8th place match

11:00 AM – 5th/6th place match

01:30 PM – 3rd/4th place playoff

05:30 PM – Final

Where to watch Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Global Streaming: All matches live & on-demand on Watch.Hockey (app & website)

TV Broadcast (India): TBA (expected via Sony Sports Network, details awaited)