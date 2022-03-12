Women's FIH Pro League LIVE: India vs Germany — Blog, Updates, Score, Result

Playing their debut season in the Pro League, the Indian women made a fine start to their campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two games in Muscat. The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, then defeated world number 6 Spain 2-1 at home before slumping to a 3-4 defeat in the return leg last month.



The Indian women's hockey team would look to return to winning ways against a higher-ranked but out-of-touch Germany in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League, starting with the first match today at 5 pm IST

The moment of truth is here which we've all been waiting for! Don't forget to tune in today, 12 March 2022 at 5pm IST for an action packed performance from the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.#IndiaKaGame @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @FIH_Hockey @DHB_hockey pic.twitter.com/Nsv5X0ZwUM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 12, 2022

The Indian women are well placed in the FIH Pro League standings as they are currently at the third position with nine points from four games, which includes three wins and a loss.



