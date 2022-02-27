Log In
Hockey

Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: Can Team India defend fortress against Spain? — Live Scores, Updates, Goals, Results

Team India are looking to make it 4 wins out of 4 in the FIH Pro League vs Spain on Sunday.

India vs Spain Live Women's FIH Pro League
India vs Spain Live Women's FIH Pro League (Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-27T18:20:17+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team is facing Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. They won the first leg on Saturday with goals from Neha and Jyoti.

Can Team India make it four wins out of four in their maiden FIH Pro League campaign?

Follow Live:

Live Updates

