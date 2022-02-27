Hockey
Women's Hockey Pro League LIVE: Can Team India defend fortress against Spain? — Live Scores, Updates, Goals, Results
Team India are looking to make it 4 wins out of 4 in the FIH Pro League vs Spain on Sunday.
The Indian women's hockey team is facing Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. They won the first leg on Saturday with goals from Neha and Jyoti.
Can Team India make it four wins out of four in their maiden FIH Pro League campaign?
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 27 Feb 2022 12:54 PM GMT
End of Q3: India 2-3 Spain
15 more minutes to turn this game around. No goals in the second half so far.
- 27 Feb 2022 12:50 PM GMT
42' - India 2-3 Spain
Another huge save, this time at the other end! Monika shoots, but the Spanish goalkeeper keeps it out. Some lengthy delays in the game due to some decisions referred to the video referee. India lose their referral, Spain overturn an on-field decision and keep theirs.
- 27 Feb 2022 12:41 PM GMT
36' - Savita saves Penalty stroke, India 2-3 Spain
The debutant Sangita with some very impressive stickwork early in the 2nd half. But it's Savita who comes up with the first piece of heroism of the half. Spain are awarded a Penalty stroke. But Savita saves it! India remain in the game.
- 27 Feb 2022 12:31 PM GMT
2nd Half begins: Navneet Kaur with a great chance
Q3 begins. Navneet swings and misses as this frenetic game gets underway in the second half.
- 27 Feb 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Half Time: India 2-3 Spain
A brilliant first half ends with Spain leading 3-2. Some stunning goals in that half. India lacking some imagination in the final third.
How will the 2nd half pan out?
- 27 Feb 2022 12:13 PM GMT
25' Salima Tete scores! India 2-3 Spain
Salima Tete! A solo run by the home favourite and then a hit on the reverse into the net! Not smashed with power, but placed into the net with precision.
But India's joys are short lived! Sangita Kumari scored a brilliant goal earlier today, but now Iglesias scores what has to be the best goal of the match! A lob over Savita. A goal for the ages! Today's match has seen some stunning goals, watch out for the highlights reel.
- 27 Feb 2022 12:09 PM GMT
21' - India 1-2 Spain
Q2 starts. Both of Spain's goals have come through deflections. There's almost a third goal in similar fashion, Begona being a threat to Savita again. Neha and Vandana come up with some good interplay at the other end.
- 27 Feb 2022 12:00 PM GMT
End of Q1: India 1-2 Spain
Sangita Kumari has been the story of Q1! Sharmila Devi keeps attacking as India look to take the lead now.
Spain with a flurry of PCs now, Savita makes herself horizontal on the floor to save twice! But with yet another PC, a deflection off Garcia's stick takes the shot past Savita. And with 20 seconds left in Q1, Spain inch ahead again.
- 27 Feb 2022 11:54 AM GMT
8' - Debutant Sangita Kumari scores! India 1-1 Spain
Sharmila Devi tries to reply instantly but Spain hold firm. Spain looking to attack from both flanks today instead of focussing on the right side today. Savita has to come up with a save.
Now there's a dream narrative unfolding at the other end! Debutant Sangita Kumari scores! What a finish after a glorious run! Candidate for goal of the season! And 8 minutes into her debut!
- 27 Feb 2022 11:47 AM GMT
4' - Spain draw first blood, India 0-1 Spain
A diving finish by Begona Garcia! Spain go 1-0 ahead in the 4th minute.