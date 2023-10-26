Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Indian women's hockey team will be back in action at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Ranchi after winning the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023.

The tournament scheduled to kick off tomorrow will feature India, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, and Thailand. Led by Savita Punia, the Indian women's team will look to clinch the title after failing to win the gold medal at the Asiads.

India will start its campaign against Thailand tomorrow while defending champions and Malaysia will feature in the tournament opener.

Indian women's hockey squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain)

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya

Replacement Players: Sharmila Devi, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Schedule

October 27: Japan vs Malaysia (4:00 PM), China vs South Korea (6:15 PM), India vs Thailand (8:30 PM)

October 28: Japan vs South Korea (4:00 PM), Thailand vs China (6:15 PM), India vs Malaysia (8:30 PM)

October 30: South Korea vs Malaysia (4:00 PM), Thailand vs Japan (6:15 PM), China vs India (8:30 PM)

October 31: South Korea vs Thailand (4:00 PM), Malaysia vs China (6:15 PM), Japan vs India (8:30 PM)

November 2: Malaysia vs Thailand (4:00 PM), China vs Japan (6:15 PM), India vs South Korea (8:30 PM)

November 4: Fifth/sixth place classification match (3:30 PM), First Semifinal (6:00 PM), Second Semifinal (8:30 PM)

November 5: Bronze medal match (6:00 PM), Final (8:30 PM)

Where to Watch, Livestream Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The women's Asian Champions Trophy will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network on television. The tournament will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.