Hockey

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India thrashes Thailand 7-1; Sangita scores hat-trick - Highlights

Catch the highlights of Indian women's hockey team's comprehensive 7-1 win over Thailand in the opening Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in Ranchi.

X

Sangita Kumari scores a hat-trick in the Indian women's team's opening Asian Champions Trophy match against Thailand on Friday in Ranchi.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Oct 2023 4:52 PM GMT

The Indian women's hockey team thrashed Thailand 7-1 to make a fantastic start to its Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Friday. Sangita Kumari scored a hat-trick, with two of her goals coming in less than one minute near the end of the third quarter.

