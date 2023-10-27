Hockey
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India thrashes Thailand 7-1; Sangita scores hat-trick - Highlights
Catch the highlights of Indian women's hockey team's comprehensive 7-1 win over Thailand in the opening Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in Ranchi.
The Indian women's hockey team thrashed Thailand 7-1 to make a fantastic start to its Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Friday. Sangita Kumari scored a hat-trick, with two of her goals coming in less than one minute near the end of the third quarter.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:40 PM GMT
60' Full Time | India beats Thailand 7-1
India completes a comprehensive 7-1 thrashing of Thailand in its Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 opening game in Ranchi. Sangita Kumari, the local girl, scores a gripping hat-trick.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:39 PM GMT
59' Penalty corner for India
Salima Tete earns the PC for India after making a glorious run. But no change in the scoresheet. India leads 7-1.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:36 PM GMT
57' Thailand tries to build an attack
Thailand tries to build an attack from the midfield, but the Indian defence foils their effort.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:33 PM GMT
55' Lalremsiami's attack intercepted
Brilliant stickwork by Lalremsiami. But her effort is blocked by Thailand. Great defending! India 7-1 Thailand.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:31 PM GMT
52' Lalremsiami scores | India leads 7-1
Lalremsiami scores the seventh goal for India. It is a tomahawk attempt from the player from Mizoram. India keeps the pressure on Thailand's defence. India leads 7-1.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:27 PM GMT
50' Penalty corner for India
Ishika injects. Udita drags the ball. The goalkeeper saves it. Sonika cannot convert in the rebound. India leads 6-1.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:25 PM GMT
49' Attack by Vandana
Vandana creates an attack through the left flank and breaks into the circle. But her shot from the corner hits the box. India 6-1 Thailand.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:23 PM GMT
46' Penalty corner for India
India earns their first PC in the fourth and final quarter. Ishika injects. Deep Grace Ekka takes the shot. A clean strike. But her shot is just off the target. India takes a 6-1 lead.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:20 PM GMT
End of the third quarter | India leads 6-1
Singita completes her hat trick in the third quarter. India takes a 6-1 lead at the end of the third quarter.
- 27 Oct 2023 4:19 PM GMT
45' Sangita scores hat-trick
Sangita scores her second goal in less than a minute and completes her hat-trick. Like her last goal, the Thai goalkeeper looks hapless. It is an open space for Sangita, the local girl. India leads 6-1.