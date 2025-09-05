Hockey
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India hammers Thailand in opener - Highlights
Catch all the Highlights from the first match of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup between India and Thailand.
Indian women took on Thailand in the opener of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup in China on Friday.
India hammered Thailand with an 11-0 victory in this opening match, with Beauty Dung Dung and Udita scoring two goals each.
This is an important event for all eight teams as the winner of the tournament will confirm a direct birth to the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 5 Sep 2025 8:20 AM GMT
Full Time: India 11-0 Thailand
India continued its streak of late goals in every quarter with Rutuja converting an easy rebound from the upright, cementing India's dominance in this opening fixture of the tournament.
After a solid defensive display in the third quarter, Thailand had a pretty poor final quarter, conceding five goals and making it easy for India to complete their target of double digits.
- 5 Sep 2025 8:16 AM GMT
57' Sharmila Devi takes the Indian tally to 10 goals
India 10-0 Thailand
This time, Sharmila Devi was the one who had a full empty goal in front of her on the far side, and she didn't make any mistake and directed it into the back of the net easily.
- 5 Sep 2025 8:09 AM GMT
52' Thailand has no answers to India's dragflickers, conceding another penalty corner goal
India 8-0 Thailand
This was Udita's second penalty corner goal
- 5 Sep 2025 8:03 AM GMT
50' Suman Devi scores another goal for India on the penalty corner
India 7-0 Thailand
Suman Devi's drag flick nutmugged the last defender of Thailand, which blindsided the goalkeeper, and the ball easily got into the back of the net.
- 5 Sep 2025 7:56 AM GMT
45' Another late goal for India takes their lead to 6-0 after the third quarter
India 6-0 Thailand
Beauty Dung Dung scores her second goal of the match with a deflection on Udita's dragflick, which was very poorly defended by the Thai team, making it a rather easy deflection for an unmarked Beauty.
- 5 Sep 2025 7:50 AM GMT
43' No goal yet for India in the third quarter, thanks to better defending from Thailand
India 5-0 Thailand
Thailand is making 2 on 1 marking and not giving space to Indian forwards to make a dangerous through ball, and even defended the two penalty corners well with a precise dash.
- 5 Sep 2025 7:34 AM GMT
31' The second half begins with Thailand having their first big chance of the match
Thailand made a quick run right on the kick-off whistle and made their first attacking move, but it went begging after a misshot by the forward.
India 5-0 Thailand