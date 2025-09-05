Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India hammers Thailand in opener - Highlights

Catch all the Highlights from the first match of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup between India and Thailand.

Womens Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India hammers Thailand in opener - Highlights
X

India take on Thailand in the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup opener. (Photo credits: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Sep 2025 8:30 AM GMT

Indian women took on Thailand in the opener of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup in China on Friday.

India hammered Thailand with an 11-0 victory in this opening match, with Beauty Dung Dung and Udita scoring two goals each.

This is an important event for all eight teams as the winner of the tournament will confirm a direct birth to the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-09-05 06:10:08
>Load More
HockeyHockey Asia CupIndian Sports LIVE
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick