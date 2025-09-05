Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India clinch a commanding 11-0 win over Thailand

The Indian Women's Hockey team couldn't have begun their Women's Asia Cup 2025 journey on a brighter note as they defeated Thailand with a commanding scoreline of 11-0 in their Pool B fixture.

Mumtaz Khan (7', 49'), Udita (30', 52') and Beauty Dung Dung (45', 54') scored two goals apiece for India while Sangita Kumari (10'), Navneet Kaur (16'), Lalremsiami (18'), Sharmila Devi (57') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (60') also featured on the scoresheet.

Mumtaz was also adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for her brilliant, aggressive display in this match.

Player of the Match – Women’s Asia Cup 2025

🏑 KHAN Mumtaz

A brilliant performance lighting up Day 1 in Hangzhou! 👏✨#WomensAsiaCup #Hangzhou2025 #Hockey #PlayeroftheMatch pic.twitter.com/J8mkh5oPzu — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) September 5, 2025

India's 8th Consecutive Win over Thailand

India asserted their dominance early on with two field goals from Mumtaz Khan (7') and Sangita Kumari (10') in the first quarter.

The second quarter saw India further increase their attacking intensity with three more goals to expand their advantage. Experienced forward Navneet Kaur (16') and midfielder Lalremsiami (18') scored two back-to-back field goals, followed by a penalty corner conversion from Udita (30') to end the first half on a strong note.

The second half followed a similar trend with India's constant attacks inside Thailand's circle as they won four penalty corners in the third quarter, through which Beauty Dung Dung (45') scored her first goal in the 45th minute.

The final quarter of the match saw India score five goals on the trot to seal a big win in their opening encounter. Mumtaz Khan (49'), Udita (52'), and Sharmila Devi (57') scored through penalty corners while Beauty Dung Dung (54') and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (60') scored field goals for their side.

India will next face Japan on Saturday, September 6, at 4:30 PM IST.