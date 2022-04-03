Hockey
Women's Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: India qualifies for Quarterfinals - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Germany at the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.
The Indian women started off their campaign in the ongoing Junior Women's Hockey World Cup in a stunning fashion with a 5-1 win over Wales. Can the Indian women led by Tokyo Olympian Salima Tete maintain their winning momentum when they take on Germany today?
- 3 April 2022 10:47 AM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from India's clash against Germany in the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup. They are through to the quarterfinals, thanks to a heroic performance from Bichu Devi and two crucial strikes from Lalremsiami and Mumtaz Khan.
India will now take on Malaysia on Tuesday. Until then, good bye!
IND 2-1 GER
- 3 April 2022 10:43 AM GMT
India move into the quarterfinals
With this win, India have ensured a quarterfinal spot for themselves. They were not very clinical today, but Erik Wonnick will not complain. Bichu Devi was hands down the star for India and they would hope she carries this form into the knockout matches.
As for Germany they now have a must-win clash against Wales to make it through to final eight.
- 3 April 2022 10:39 AM GMT
INDIA WINSSSS!
India have managed to hold on. The Germans were relentless with their attacks until the final second, but the Indian defence prevailed. More importantly, their goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam prevailed.
A hard-fought win for Salima Tete and co, and they have to thank Bichu Devi for it. If not for the goalkeeper, India would have lost this ages ago.
IND 2-1 GER
- 3 April 2022 10:34 AM GMT
GERMANY SCORESSSS!
A moment of individual brilliance from Juel Bleuel and the Indians are taken by surprise. Bichu Devi had no chance as the German striker penetrated from the right flank, and fired in a wonderful back flick.
IND 2-1 GER
- 3 April 2022 10:33 AM GMT
3 minutes left
Just over 3 minutes left in the match and Germany have withdrawn their goalkeeper. All 11 players are on the field. The Germans have pulled in their final straw.
- 3 April 2022 10:31 AM GMT
54' - CHANCE MISSED!
A beautiful counter opportunity for India, they penetrate with a 3v1 advantage but have managed to bottle it. India are certainly not at their best, but the Germans have not been able to exploit it.
IND 2-0 GER
- 3 April 2022 10:28 AM GMT
No harm done!
No harm done in that corner as Bichu Devi once again comes up with a good save. Baljeet Kaur clears a high ball dangerously, the Germans appeal for yet another PC but they are turned down.
- 3 April 2022 10:25 AM GMT
49' - PC, GERMANY!
Germany continues to attack and have now earned yet another PC. Can Bichu Devi save India once again?
- 3 April 2022 10:22 AM GMT
Green Card, REET!
India's Reet has been green carded for dangerous play. India down to 10 women for the next two minutes.
- 3 April 2022 10:19 AM GMT
Much better from India
A much better show from India in the third quarter. They might not have scored in these 15 minutes, but they have managed to hold on to the ball for longer. There were a couple of beautiful runs too and they did certainly look much more composed.
Germany, on the other hand, are now feeling the heat. They have messed up numerous chances and now have to score at least twice in the final 15 minutes to salvage even a point from this match.
IND 2-0 GER