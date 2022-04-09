Women's Junior Hockey World Cup: India face Netherlands in semifinals as history beckons

History beckons the Indian women's hockey team as it eyes a maiden final berth in the FIH Junior World Cup but a stern test awaits it in the form of three-time champions the Netherlands in the semifinal on Sunday.

India's best performance in the tournament so far is a bronze medal finish in the 2013 edition of the event in Monchengladbach, Germany. Unbeaten so far in the tournament, the Indians have exceeded expectations in the event, beating Wales 5-1, upsetting Germany (2-1), Malaysia (4-0) and Korea (3-0).

It was a cohesive effort from the Indians in the tournament so far with all the departments clicking for the Salima Tete-led side. India's forwardline has shone bright with the strikers scoring as many as 12 goals so far and conceded just two.



Young striker Mumtaz Khan has been the cynosure of all eyes, scoring six goals, including a hat-trick, while Lalremsiami, Lalrindiki and Sharmila Devi complementing her brilliantly. The presence of three Tokyo Olympians in skipper Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila has worked wonders for the Indians in the tournament in terms of their performance.

Credit must also go to the Indian midfield which has created numerous scoring opportunities for the side. While one expects the forwardline and midfield to contribute, it is the team's backline led by goalkeeper Bichu Devi Karibam that stood out so far.

𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲!



The Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team are into the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, as they beat #Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals. 👏👏



Many Congratulations !!#JWC2021 pic.twitter.com/8w5ddNbUGs — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) April 8, 2022

Young Bichu, who recently made her senior team debut in the FIH Pro League, has been a revelation under the bar for India, denying the opposition with breath-taking saves on numerous occasions. But besides her performance, it is Bichu's enigmatic celebrations after every save that caught the attention of all.



Having said that, it won't be easy against the Dutch as, besides being three-time champions, they had finished runners-up in the last edition of the event in Satiago, Chine and they would be eager to win the tournament this time.

Just like India, Netherlands too finished their pool engagements on top with three wins from as many games and then got the better of South Africa 5-0 in the quarterfinals. But in in-form India, the Dutch women will face their first real test in the competition.

In the other semifinal, Germany and England will square off against each other