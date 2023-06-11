Hockey
Women's Jr. Asia Cup Final LIVE: India beat South Korea 2-1
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Final between India and South Korea.
India defeated four-time champions South Korea 2-1 in the final to be crowned the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup champions. This is the women in blue's first win in the continental event having finished runner-up once in the past.
Live Updates
- 11 Jun 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the 2023 Women's Junior Asia Cup. India, led admirably well by Preeti, bring home their first-ever trophy. They finish unbeaten in the tournament and took down the tournament's most successful side 4-time champions South Korea in the final.
Right then, a fantastic tournament for India and they will hope for the same performance when they take the field at the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup later this year.
Thank you for joining into our coverage for the tournament.
- 11 Jun 2023 10:36 AM GMT
Preeti named Player of the Match
Indian captain Preeti has been named the Player of the Final.
- 11 Jun 2023 10:34 AM GMT
INDIA WINNSSSS!
There goes the hooter and India have won. A historic Junior Asia Cup title this for the women in blue and they know it. The players are off on a celebratory run. The Women's Junior Asia Cup goes trophy will go outside of China or South Korea for the first-time ever!
IND 2-1 KOR
- 11 Jun 2023 10:32 AM GMT
60' - Less than 60 seconds
Less than 60 seconds on clock now.
- 11 Jun 2023 10:28 AM GMT
57' - Has India got this?
With under 4 minutes left on the clock now, India are inching ever so closer to a historic Junior Asia Cup title. Can they hold on to this advantage?
- 11 Jun 2023 10:24 AM GMT
52' - India has their tail up
The Indians believe that they have got this in the bag with a little over 8 minutes left. They are showing all kinds of aggression in the centre now with some very harsh but very good tackles.
- 11 Jun 2023 10:18 AM GMT
46' - Good defence from India
South Korea penetrate the circle straightaway in the fourth quarter, but the Indian defence has it in control.
- 11 Jun 2023 10:16 AM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
That brings an end to the third quarter. India have managed to retake the lead, but they will be a player down at the start of the fourth quarter. Can the women in blue hang on to this advantage?
IND 2-1 KOR