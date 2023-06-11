Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Women's Jr. Asia Cup Final LIVE: India beat South Korea 2-1

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup Final between India and South Korea.

Womens Jr. Asia Cup Final LIVE: India beat South Korea 2-1
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 Jun 2023 10:50 AM GMT

India defeated four-time champions South Korea 2-1 in the final to be crowned the 2023 Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup champions. This is the women in blue's first win in the continental event having finished runner-up once in the past.


Live Updates

2023-06-11 07:45:21
>Load More
HockeyHockey IndiaIndian HockeyWomen's Asia Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X