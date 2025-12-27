Women's HIL 2025-26: All you need to know about the second edition

The second edition of the Women's Hockey India League is set to take place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, from 28 December, 2025 to 10 January, 2026.

The league will retain its four-team double round-robin format during the league stage, with the Ranchi Royals stepping in as the fourth franchise.

The Royals replace the inaugural champions Odisha Warriors, who have withdrawn from this edition, ensuring that the tournament will crown a new winner this season.

Hosts Ranchi Royals and Delhi SG Pipers will battle it out in the opening match of the season, setting tone for 13-day of high intensity hockey action.

The league's top scorers from the inaugural edition, Yibbi Jansen of the Netherlands and Charlotte Englebert, are not competing this season.

However, a two prolific Argentine goal scorers, Agustina Gorzelany and María José Granatto, will showcase their experience and goal-scoring prowess this season.

Players to Look out for

Deepika (Delhi SG Pipers):

Deepika Sehrawat, the star Indian forward and drag-flick specialist, is one of India's most improved players in recent times, scoring crucial goals in crunch moments.

She was also India's top scorer at the FIH Pro-League this year, but then she was forced to miss out on the Asia Cup action due to injury and will now make a comeback in Ranchi.

Sonam (Soorma Hockey Club)

The 20-year-old forward was one of the finds of the inagural season, scoring four goals for Soorma and leading them to the final.

She was the top-Indian goal scorer then but will now have a tougher challenge as the teams are expected to have assessed her strengths and weaknesses.

Lalremsiami (Rarh Bengal Tigers)

The experienced Indian midfielder is known for her speedy runs on the wings and for offering that support to the forwards by precise long crosses.

She can also help the team with her goal-scoring prowess, having 40-plus international goals to her name, including three at the recently concluded Women's Asia Cup.

Squad for Women's HIL 2025-26

SG Pipers

Indian: Bansari Solanki, Udita, Jyoti Singh, Manisha, Suman Devi Thoudam, Shilpi Dabas, Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey

Overseas: Cristina Cosentino (ARG), Lola Riera (ESP), Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel (ARG), Kaitlin Nobbs (Australia), Juana Castellaro (ARG), Maria Teresa Vianaache (URU), Priscilla Jardel Mateos (ARG)

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Indian: Aditi Maheshwari, Gurjit Kaur, Puja Sahoo, Mahima Choudhary, Monika, Manisha Chauhan, Sushila Chanu, Purnima Yadav, Sukhveer Kaur, Anjali Gautam, Lalrinpuii, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya

Overseas: Jennifer Rizzo (USA), Agustina Gorzelany (ARG), Valentina Raposo (ARG), Noor de Baat (NED), Emma Findlay (NZL), Victoria Manuele (ARG), Sosha Benninga (NED)

Soorma Hockey Club

Indian: Savita Punia, Nidhi, Jyoti, Jyoti Chhatri, Salima Tete, Ajmina Kujur, Hina Bano, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Baljeet Kaur, Binima Dhan, Sonam, Mumtaz Khan

Overseas: Penny Squibb (AUS), Shihori Oikawa (JPN), Sarah Robertson (GBR), Jimena Maria Cedres (ARG), Vilar Del Valle Dupuy (URU), Olivia Shannon (NZL), Maria Jose Granatto (ARG)

Ranchi Royals

Indian: Madhuri Kindo, Bichu Devi, Lalthantluangi, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Neha Goyal, Nandini, Albela Toppo, Beauty Dung Dung, Sakshi Rana, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Rutuja Pisal

Overseas: Maria Elias (ARG), Lucina Heyde (ARG), Sabine Plonissen (NED), Paula Ortiz (ARG), Agostina Alonso (ARG), Agustina Albertario (ARG), Hannah Corter (NZL)

Schedule

28th December: Ranchi Royals Vs SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST

29th December: Soorma Hockey Club Vs Rarh Bengal Tigers - 7:30 PM IST

30th December: Ranchi Royals Vs Rarh Bengal Tigers - 7:30 PM IST

31st December: SG Pipers Vs Soorma Hockey Club - 7:30 PM IST

1st January: SG Pipers Vs Rarh Bengal Tigers - 7:30 PM IST

2nd January: Ranchi Royals Vs Soorma Hockey Club - 7:30 PM IST

3rd January: Soorma Hockey Club Vs SG Pipers - 5:00 PM IST

4th January: Rarh Bengal Tigers Vs Ranchi Royals - 3:00 PM IST

5th January: Soorma Hockey Club Vs Ranchi Royals - 5:00 PM IST

6th January: SG Pipers Vs Rarh Bengal Tigers - 5:00 PM IST

7th January: Rarh Bengal Tigers Vs Soorma Hockey Club - 3:00 PM IST

8th January: Ranchi Royals Vs SG Pipers - 5:00 PM IST

10th January: Women's HIL 2025-26 Final - 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Women's HIL 2025-26?

All matches of Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 will be live broadcast on TV Channels of Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports.

The matches will also be live-streamed on the OTT platform of the Waves app and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.