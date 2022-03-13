CWG Begin In
Hockey

Women's FIH Pro League India defeat Germany in shoot-out - Highlights

Team India
X

Indian women hockey Team

By

Bikash Chand Katoch

Updated: 2022-03-13T19:50:23+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Germany in a shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League on Saturday.

Despite the loss, India are placed third in the standings with 10 points from five games while the Germans are in sixth place with just two points from three matches. Both the sides will face each other in the second match of the tie at the Kalinga Stadium today at 5 pm IST.


Indian womens hockey FIH Hockey Pro League Hockey 
