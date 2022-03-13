Women's FIH Pro League India defeat Germany in shoot-out - Highlights

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Germany in a shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League on Saturday.
Despite the loss, India are placed third in the standings with 10 points from five games while the Germans are in sixth place with just two points from three matches. Both the sides will face each other in the second match of the tie at the Kalinga Stadium today at 5 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 13 March 2022 1:16 PM GMT
Shoot Out IND 3-0 GER
India found goalpost and germany failed in 3rd attempts, so india win Shoot Out.
- 13 March 2022 1:14 PM GMT
Shoot Out IND 2-0 GER
Sangeeta also successful while germany fail in 2nd attempts
- 13 March 2022 1:12 PM GMT
Shoot Out IND 1-0 GER
Salima tete gives lead to india as Germany failed in 1st attempts.
- 13 March 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Full Time IND 1-1 GER
A good save by indian goalkeeper Savita , neutralising germany penality corner in dying moments of match, we heading to Shoot Out
- 13 March 2022 1:02 PM GMT
Q4 IND 1-1 GER
India has missed converting two penality corners in last quarter, last 5 min left
- 13 March 2022 12:51 PM GMT
Q4 IND 1-1 GER
Penality Corner for India
- 13 March 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Q3 End IND 1-1 GER
Everyting to play for in final quarter.
- 13 March 2022 12:42 PM GMT
Q3 IND 1-1 GER
India has scored the equaliser
- 13 March 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Half Time Match Statistics
The Germany had far greater possession compared to India
- 13 March 2022 12:24 PM GMT
Half Time IND 0-1 GER
Indian team need to do lot in second half