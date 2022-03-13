Women's FIH Pro League India defeat Germany in shoot-out - Highlights

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-2 to Germany in a shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League on Saturday.

Despite the loss, India are placed third in the standings with 10 points from five games while the Germans are in sixth place with just two points from three matches. Both the sides will face each other in the second match of the tie at the Kalinga Stadium today at 5 pm IST.

Our Indian Womens Team is all set to take on their German Counterparts once again with the same spirit for the FIH Hockey Pro League Match today, 13 March,2022 from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.




