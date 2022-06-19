CWG Begin In
Women's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE - Argentina beat India by 3-2 - Updates, Scores, Blog, Goals, Results

The Indian women's hockey team takes on Argentina in the second leg of the FIH Pro Hockey League on Sunday. Follow LIVE updates.

Womens FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE - Argentina beat India by 3-2 - Updates, Scores, Blog, Goals, Results
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-19T19:13:44+05:30

After defeating world no. 2 Argentina by 2-1 in the shootout, in the first leg, the Indian Women's Hockey team conceded a 2-3 defeat against Argentina in the second and final leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday. Despite leading the scoreline 1-0 thanks to a goal from Salima Tete, India lose their lead as Argentina netted thrice in the third quarter. India found their second goal from a penalty corner but it wasn't enough to get back into the game. India finish their campaign in the third position behind Argentina and Netherlands.



Follow all the highlights from the match The Bridge's blog.

