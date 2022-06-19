Hockey
Women's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE - Argentina beat India by 3-2 - Updates, Scores, Blog, Goals, Results
The Indian women's hockey team takes on Argentina in the second leg of the FIH Pro Hockey League on Sunday. Follow LIVE updates.
After defeating world no. 2 Argentina by 2-1 in the shootout, in the first leg, the Indian Women's Hockey team conceded a 2-3 defeat against Argentina in the second and final leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday. Despite leading the scoreline 1-0 thanks to a goal from Salima Tete, India lose their lead as Argentina netted thrice in the third quarter. India found their second goal from a penalty corner but it wasn't enough to get back into the game. India finish their campaign in the third position behind Argentina and Netherlands.
Follow all the highlights from the match The Bridge's blog.
Live Updates
- 19 Jun 2022 1:39 PM GMT
FULL TIME | Argentina beat India by 3-2
India fail to find the much-needed equalising goal as all their attacks go in vain. Champions Argentina finish their campaign at the FIH Pro Hockey League with a 3-2 win.
- 19 Jun 2022 1:33 PM GMT
Vandana's shot saved by Belen Succi!
56' Good interception by Salima Tete in the defence. She moves with the ball and goes up to find Vandana, whose tomahawk shot was cleared by the Argentine goalkeeper.
- 19 Jun 2022 1:31 PM GMT
54' Granatto's attack from the right goes in vain as her cross was not received by anyone in the forward line!
- 19 Jun 2022 1:27 PM GMT
51' Gourzalany's attempt to keep it in the top corner goes wide.
- 19 Jun 2022 1:26 PM GMT
50' Sushila's legs come in the way. PC to Argentina!
- 19 Jun 2022 1:25 PM GMT
GOAL by Deep Grace take India back on track. India 2-3 Argentina
48' GOAALLLL!
Deep Grace Ekka rattles the Argentine defence with a powerful drag flick past the goalkeeper. Keeps the ball in the bottom right corner. India still have a chance to get back into this game!
- 19 Jun 2022 1:23 PM GMT
48' Dangerous ball! India win PC through referral.
- 19 Jun 2022 1:21 PM GMT
47' Good run by Salima with her counter-attack the ball gets lost in the Argentine defence.