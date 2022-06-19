Women's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE - Argentina beat India by 3-2 - Updates, Scores, Blog, Goals, Results

After defeating world no. 2 Argentina by 2-1 in the shootout, in the first leg, the Indian Women's Hockey team conceded a 2-3 defeat against Argentina in the second and final leg of FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Sunday. Despite leading the scoreline 1-0 thanks to a goal from Salima Tete, India lose their lead as Argentina netted thrice in the third quarter. India found their second goal from a penalty corner but it wasn't enough to get back into the game. India finish their campaign in the third position behind Argentina and Netherlands.









