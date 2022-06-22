Hockey
Women's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India defeats USA 4-0 — Updates, Blog, Results, Score
After thumping USA by 4-2 in the first leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team are set to face them for the second leg. Follow LIVE updates.
The Indian women's hockey team came from a goal down to beat USA 4-2 in its first match of the FIH Pro League double-header here on Tuesday. They take on USA once again in the second leg on Wednesday in the last fixture of the tournament.
Follow LIVE updates of the match on The Bridge's blog.
Live Updates
- 22 Jun 2022 4:16 PM GMT
India stands in the third position on the table!
Salima Tete becomes the Player of the Match as India concludes their FIH Pro League in the third position!
- 22 Jun 2022 4:10 PM GMT
And India winsss fair and square 4-0!
India really steps it up in the final quarter and scores 3 goals to take tally up to 4 and eventually wins the match against USA who fails to score a goal
- 22 Jun 2022 4:04 PM GMT
What a beautiful goal from Nikita! 3 goals in 3 mins from India!
Things move fast now and India leads 4-0!
- 22 Jun 2022 4:00 PM GMT
And India scores again! Sonika this time!
India leads 3-0! India really stepping it up now.
- 22 Jun 2022 3:41 PM GMT
AND GOALLLL!! INDIA IS THE FIRST TO STRIKE!
It's Vandana Katariya who scores and India gets on the board with the first goal of the match. Beautiful penalty corner converted!