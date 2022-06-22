CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Women's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India defeats USA 4-0 — Updates, Blog, Results, Score

After thumping USA by 4-2 in the first leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team are set to face them for the second leg. Follow LIVE updates.

Indian women
X

Indian women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-22T21:50:37+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team came from a goal down to beat USA 4-2 in its first match of the FIH Pro League double-header here on Tuesday. They take on USA once again in the second leg on Wednesday in the last fixture of the tournament.

Follow LIVE updates of the match on The Bridge's blog.


Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India Indian Hockey Indian womens hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X