Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s China – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team is all set to go up against hosts China in the Super 4s stage of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup on Thursday.

The women in blue have won all but one of their matches in the continental tournament but the Olympic silver medallists will pose a tough challenge.

India come into the contest with a win over South Korea in their first Super 4s match. A win today should all but ensure Harendra Singh and girls a spot in the final.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: