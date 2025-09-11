Hockey
Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s China – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against China at the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup.
Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team is all set to go up against hosts China in the Super 4s stage of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup on Thursday.
The women in blue have won all but one of their matches in the continental tournament but the Olympic silver medallists will pose a tough challenge.
India come into the contest with a win over South Korea in their first Super 4s match. A win today should all but ensure Harendra Singh and girls a spot in the final.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 11 Sep 2025 11:14 AM GMT
4' - China with a better start
Nothing threatening yet in the match but China seem to be more fluid on the field. They have enjoyed majority of the possession, and this certainly isn't what India would have hoped for.
IND 0-0 CHN
- 11 Sep 2025 11:10 AM GMT
1' - We are underway!
China start with the possession. India move from left to right of the screen.
IND 0-0 CHN
- 11 Sep 2025 11:00 AM GMT
Players out in the field
Both teams are out in the middle. They are being introduced to the scant crowd present in the stadium. National anthems in a bit and we should be good for the push back in a couple of minutes!
- 11 Sep 2025 10:44 AM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup match between India and China.
The hosts have been in a stellar run in the tournament and are yet to concede a single goal so far.
Can India break the winning streak of the Olympic silver medallists?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!