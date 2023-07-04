'Will fight to win Asian Games Gold'- Women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman

Indian women's hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman promised that her team would fight for the gold medal in the upcoming Asian Games.

In the 2018 Edition, the Indian team had to settle for the silver medal after losing 2-1 to Japan in the finals.

Olympic gold medallist Schopman, who was elevated to head coach from being in charge of the team post-Tokyo Olympics, said India would give their best in the Asian Games.

"Asian Games is the right time to show what we have got. It doesn't matter what other teams will bring. I might not guarantee that we will win the Asian Games, but I can guarantee you one thing, and that is the fight from the team. We will fight out hardest," Schopman told the reporters during a virtual press conference.

Hockey India has named a 20-member women’s team for their tour of Germany and the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Spain.



India is focusing on the upcoming tours, which will act as the preparatory tours, and India will be playing aggressively.



India had another tour where the team traveled to Australia to play five games, including two against the A sides. Talking about the same, Janneke said," We were able to keep Australia far from our circle in those games. That is the level of defending we are planning to do."

"Our team will be focused on getting more goals and experimenting with penalty corners. I am expecting more aggressive hockey and more variety on this tour," Schopman concluded.

The Indian team will first play three Test matches in Germany, one against China and two against Germany, from the 16th to 19th July 2023, followed by a tour to Spain, where they will play against South Africa, England, and hosts from the 25th to the 30th July in Terrassa in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament.