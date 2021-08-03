Whom will the Indian hockey team face in bronze medal match?

After qualifying for the Semi final of the Olympics for the first time in 49 years, the Indian men's hockey team fell to a 2-5 defeat against Belgium and failed to advance to the final at the Tokyo Olympics.



This means that the Indians would now be seen competing in the third-place play-off or the bronze medal match.

But, which team will India face in the bronze medal match?

The Indian hockey team will face the losers of the second semifinal between Australia and Germany, which in this case are the Germans.

They lost to Australia 1-3 and will now face off against India in the bronze medal play-off.

The bronze medal match is expected to be held on 5th August at 7:00 am IST and it will be the last time that we will see the Indian hockey team in action at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

If the Indians led by Manpreet Singh manage to edge out the Germans in the bronze medal match, it would be their first Olympic medal in hockey since they were crowned the champions during the 1980 Moscow Games.

The Indian women's hockey team, on the other hand, will be seen in action tomorrow in their semifinal against Argentina.