Hockey: Who is Sanjay? India's captain for 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Hockey India named defender Sanjay as the captain of the Indian men's team for the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as they rested veterans Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and others for the prestigious invitational tournament.

Sanjay is expected to play a crucial role in the backline as India looks to clinch their first title win at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 15 years.

Who is Sanjay?

Sanjay is a 24-year-old defender with the Indian hockey team. He hails from Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

Having made his senior international debut just two years ago in 2023, Sanjay has established himself as a vital cog in the wheel in the Indian setup. He has played 70 matches for the country, netting five goals in the process so far.

Sanjay career is a mirror to India's resurgence in world hockey. He was a promising junior player, who has now seamlessly transitioned into the senior setup.

He had clinched a silver medal with the Indian team at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and also finished fourth at the 2021 FIH Men's Junior World Cup.

The delayed Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 was when Sanjay broke through as a crucial player for India as they won the gold medal.

He then represented India at the 2024 Paris Games as well as the team won a second successive Olympic medal.

Having spent his early years at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy honing his skills, Sanjay is now all set to lead India to greater heights as a leader.