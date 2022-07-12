WATCH: Indian players sing happy birthday for captain Savita Punia on field after first World Cup win

In the 9th-16th classification match of the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup, India had finished 1-1 in normal regulation time and were forced into a shootout by Canada. After losing to Spain and missing out on the quarter-finals, this was India's chance to register their first victory.



It was goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia's heroics which handed India their first win in the shootout and soon after she was surrounded by her teammates singing her 'Happy birthday'. The perfect birthday gift, don't you think?

Despite India missing the first two attempts, Punia's saves kept her team in the tie. It started with a brilliant penalty stroke save which she did just by sticking her left leg out.



Canada's fourth attempt did go in the goal, but Punia managed to keep the opposition player busy long enough. The goalie went ahead to save the next two Canadian attempts which took India to sudden death.

It was Neha who put India ahead, which put all the pressure on Punia's shoulders. However, the captain was calm and made the save comfortably.