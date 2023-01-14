WATCH: Amit Rohidas scores India's first goal at 2023 Hockey World Cup

India started their 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain at the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.

The men in blue led by Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in the first half to shut the Spaniards down.

India's first goal of the 2023 Hockey World Cup came via the stick of local lad Amit Rohidas. The Indian vice-captain was quick to pounce on a rebound after captain Harmanpreet's penalty corner drag flick was blocked to give India the lead.





#AmitRohidas, the Indian vice-captain scored the first goal of the game. It is also India's 200th goal for the Indian team in World Cup history.



Watch India vs Spain for Free, LIVE only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF@TheHockeyIndia @FIH_Hockey #HockeyWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/CcN7bmDvsd — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2023





Incidentally, this was also India's 200th goal in the Hockey World Cup history. The nation's first-ever World Cup goal was scored by Harmik Singh way back in 1971 during the inaugural edition of the global tournament.

Amit Rohidas, for his efforts, also went on to win the Player of the Match award in front of his home crowd.