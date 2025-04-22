VK16, a special-edition hockey stick named after Vandana Katariya

In a landmark moment for Indian and global hockey, Alfa Hockey on Tuesday unveiled the VK16 – Pink Edition, a special-edition hockey stick named after one of India’s most iconic players, Vandana Katariya.

The stick pays tribute to Vandana’s exceptional legacy and her contributions to the sport, marking a first in the world of field hockey — never before has a player, anywhere in the world, had a stick named in their honour.

The VK16 – Pink Edition honours her journey and the barriers she has broken in Indian sport. In a first for global hockey, this stick will be available for purchase and play by fans and aspiring players alike, giving everyone the opportunity to wield a piece of legacy on the field.

It is not just a collector’s item - it’s a fully functional, high-performance stick crafted for serious play.

Alfa Hockey, a homegrown brand known for its commitment to innovation and athlete-first products, sees this launch as more than a product release - it’s a celebration of resilience, leadership, and excellence.

Jitin Mahajan, Managing Director of Alfa Hockey, shared his thoughts on the occasion: “Vandana Katariya is not just a player; she’s a movement. Her story is one of determination, grace, and grit. With the VK16 – Pink Edition, we’re proud to honour a legend who continues to shape the future of Indian hockey. This isn’t just a tribute—it’s a statement that champions deserve to be celebrated in every way possible.”

The VK16 – Pink Edition celebrates the journey of a player who etched her name in history books during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympic. In doing so, Vandana not only lifted the spirits of a nation but also inspired an entire generation of athletes to believe in the power of perseverance and passion.

Speaking at the launch, Vandana Katariya said, “It is truly humbling to have a stick named after me, and even more special that it’s the first time something like this is being done in the world of hockey. I’ve always believed in playing with heart and purpose, and this gesture from Alfa is deeply emotional. I would like to extend my thanks to the whole Alfa team.I hope the VK16 – Pink Edition inspires every young girl picking up a hockey stick to dream big.”

This historic launch marks the beginning of Alfa’s initiative to honour athletes who redefine sporting excellence and leave an indelible mark on their discipline.