Olympics 2024: Hockey player Vivek Sagar receives warm welcome in Bhopal

The Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was met with a rousing reception in his hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on his arrival from Paris on Sunday.

Vivek was an integral member of India's Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning team.

As he arrived in Bhopal, overjoyed fans, friends, and family members gathered in large numbers at the airport to honour the local hero and celebrate his remarkable achievement.

Vivek was greeted by Madhya Pradesh Sports State Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, who extended his heartfelt congratulations.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the warm welcome I've received in my hometown. Winning the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics was a dream come true, not just for me but for the entire team," Vivek said.

"This victory belongs to every Indian who supported us, and I am deeply grateful for the encouragement from my family, friends, and the people of Madhya Pradesh. Your belief in me has been my greatest strength, and I dedicate this success to all of you," he added.

Team India made history at the Paris Olympics, winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympics, the first instance of a consecutive medal finish since 1972. India beat Spain 2-1 in the semi-finals, thanks to a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh, from two penalty corners.

Harmanpreet Singh finished with the most goals in the Olympics, scoring ten, and PR Sreejesh finished his international campaign on a high note, with a silverware for Team India.