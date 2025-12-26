I visualize winning the World Cup: Hardik Singh, Indian hockey vice captain

When JK Cement, the owners of the UP Rudras, decided to withdraw from the Hockey India League (HIL) just ahead of the player auctions earlier in this year, the news had Indian hockey enthusiasts in shock.

For team captain Hardik Singh, however, the focus remained squarely on the pitch. Singh recalls that the owners called him personally before making the final decision.

“They called me before taking the decision,” said Hardik in an exclusive conversation with The Bridge.

“As an athlete, I had no say; our job is to play,” he added before crediting how Hockey India tackled the situation by taking over the team for the season.

Despite the uncertainty of ownership, the spirit of the squad remains high. Communication via WhatsApp continues as the team discusses tactics and strategy with the camp yet to begin.

As the captain of the team, Singh is eager to don the hat of a mentor for the youngsters like Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh, Prashant Barla and others.

“I was in their situation when I first entered the HIL... I can really feel what they are feeling,” he said.

Off-season

For a player of Singh’s caliber, the "off-season" is a relative term. Currently training at his village, he recently enjoyed a brief 10-day break following the national camp. These moments at home are increasingly rare.

Singh estimates that out of the entire year, he spends only about 50 days in peace at home, with the rest of his time consumed by training, travel, and felicitation events.

Looking at the grueling schedule ahead, he said: “In the coming 120 days, we will only be home for about 14 to 15 days”.

2026 World Cup and Asian Games

After the Hockey India League concludes, the focus will immediately shift to the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup and the 2026 Asian Games, which will serve as a qualification event for the 2028 LA Olympics.

Singh describes the 30-day window containing both tournaments as the ultimate goal for the Indian side.

“Ever since the Olympics ended last year, our focus was on winning the Asia Cup to earn direct qualification to the World Cup. After we did that, we’ve been training with only the world cup in mind,” he said.

“Soon after the World Cup, we have the Asian Games. That 30-day period is incredibly important and our current training is geared towards that,” he added.

Visualization and Khel Ratna

To prepare, Singh adopts a "fresh body, fresh mind" philosophy. This, he says, helps in overcoming sensory overloads and ensures he doesn't burn out before the major international tours begin.

Singh’s journey hasn't been without its hurdles, having faced numerous injuries, he has learned that the mind is as critical to recovery as the body.

“If your mind isn't right or if your diet and recovery is poor, you will get injured,” he asserted.

He emphasizes on the need for synchronization between professional life and mental well-being, admitting that he struggled with overthinking his leadership role during the Olympics. To stay grounded, he utilizes visualization, even during mundane tasks like driving or before sleeping.

“I visualize winning the World Cup... I think about what I’ll say in interviews afterwards. You have to feel it first to be able to give your 100% when the moment arrives,” he said.

The ultimate validation of Singh’s dedication came recently with reports of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award recommendation.

While he views it as a major personal milestone, Singh is quick to share the honor with his teammates.

“In a team game, everyone is equal... if one person gets an award, it’s an award for everyone because the sacrifice and dedication are the same for all,” he said.

For a boy who started giving his all to the game at an early age, the recognition serves as a powerful boost to his confidence as he prepares for the next Olympic cycle.