Kalinga Lancers go top after shootout win in Men’s HIL

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers climbed to the top of the Men’s Hockey India League 2025–26 standings after edging past HIL GC 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.



The match saw both sides score once in regulation time, with Ajeet Yadav opening the scoring for HIL GC in the 19th minute before Alexander Hendrickx restored parity four minutes later. Notably, the Lancers produced a disciplined defensive display, not conceding a single penalty corner throughout the contest.

HIL GC controlled possession in the early stages, spending long spells in the Lancers’ half and creating multiple circle entries. However, they struggled to convert territorial dominance into clear chances. Vedanta Kalinga Lancers remained compact and dangerous on the counter, earning the first penalty corner of the match in a goalless opening quarter.

The breakthrough arrived in the second quarter when HIL GC captain Hardik Singh initiated a move from midfield, allowing Ajeet Yadav to finish from close range. The Lancers responded with sustained pressure, winning a cluster of penalty corners before Hendrickx powered in a dragflick to level the scores by halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with HIL GC retaining the ball and the Lancers looking to strike on the break. Both goalkeepers were kept busy, particularly James Mazarelo for HIL GC, who made key saves to deny Hendrickx and keep the scores level through an evenly contested third quarter. With neither side managing a shot on target in the final quarter, the match was decided in a shootout.

In the shootout, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers goalkeeper Jed Snowden made a decisive impact after coming off the bench, producing crucial saves under pressure. Arthur Van Doren converted confidently before Ajeet Yadav missed for HIL GC, allowing Dilpreet Singh to slot home the winning attempt.

Ranchi Royals stun defending champions with late blitz

Later in the evening Ranchi Royals registered their first victory of the season with a stunning 4-1 comeback against defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers. After trailing 1-0 for much of the contest, the Royals exploded in the final quarter, scoring four goals in the last six minutes.

The Tigers had taken the lead in the second quarter through Ketan Kushwaha, but Ranchi turned the match on its head late on. Captain Tom Boon sparked the revival with an equaliser in the 54th minute before Mandeep Singh put the hosts ahead. Lachlan Sharp added a third soon after, and Boon completed the turnaround with his second goal in the final minute.