UP Rudras becomes third team to withdraw from Hockey India League

In a significant development for Indian hockey, the UP Rudras have announced their withdrawal from the Hockey India League (HIL), citing financial sustainability concerns.

This makes them the third team to pull out of the league, following the earlier exits of Team Gonasika and Odisha Warriors, after just one season.

“This was not an easy call,” said UP Rudras team director Cedric D’Souza in a statement.

“We value what the league has brought to Indian hockey, but sustainability challenges made continuation untenable. Our responsibility now is to direct resources where they can have the greatest long-term impact—grassroots development," he added.

The franchise emphasised that its withdrawal does not signal a retreat from the sport but rather a strategic pivot.

Going forward, the Rudras plan to invest in structured programs at the school and community levels, scouting and training initiatives to identify promising players early, and platforms that bridge the gap between local talent and national recognition.

Indian Hockey Team vice-captain and UP Rudras’ star player, Hardik, reflected on the players’ perspective.

“Representing the Rudras in the Hockey India League has been an honour. Our fans have stood by us with unwavering loyalty. While this chapter closes, our dedication to hockey and to inspiring future athletes continues at the grassroots level," said Hardik.

UP Rudras had finished fifth in the revamped Hockey India League earlier this year.

Their departure leaves Hockey India League with seven teams unless a new entity steps in to fund the UP based team or a new team is formed altogether.