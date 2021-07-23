Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 1 — Men take on New Zealand while girls meet the Netherlands — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

Amidst great expectations, the Indian men's and women's hockey teams begin their Olympic campaign on Saturday at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium.



While the Indian girls take on a formidable and near-invincible Netherlands team on the North Pitch, the men will square off against New Zealand on the South Pitch.

A successful but staggered FIH Men's Hockey Pro League performance has raised hopes of a possible podium finish for the Men in Blue while the girls who are not part of the League will need to be at their best to advance from the group of death.

Ranked fourth in the world, the ebullient Indian men displayed they were on par with the top three (Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands) with a series of stirring shows in front of the cheering home crowds at the Kalinga Stadium.

Although the Coronavirus played spoilsport, Graham Reid's team returned after a long break to humble defending champions Argentina in their own Buenos Aires backyard after a successful European tour.

While the form and the rankings point to the Indians being possible contenders for a medal at Tokyo, the propensity to lose their nerve in the big matches has often been a worry for the immensely talented bunch.

A good case in point is the loss to the Group A rivals, New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games semifinal which was followed by one against Malaysia in the semifinals of the Asian Games.

For now, the Indians will be keen to get past the Black Sticks men in a tricky opener which they would do well to achieve without too many hassles before a Sunday encounter against mighty Australia.



A sensible proposition - except that New Zealanders are by no means pushovers.

The 1976 gold medalists have often finished higher up in the final placements than the Indians (including in 2012 and 2016) and the loss against New Zealand at London 2012 is one Indian hockey fans would seldom want to remember.

A 5-0 thrashing in the Tokyo Test Event is what could inspire Graham Reid's team.

Anything less than full points in the bag following the opener will be cause enough for the think-tank to have a sleepless night before Sunday's big game against the kookaburras.

Few teams in women's hockey have gotten past the Netherlands in recent times although Sjoerd Marijne's team would take heart from the Rio 2016 final when Great Britain conquered the Dutch fortress.

The pressure to win will be on Alyson Annan's team and the Indians would want to utilize the toughest opener possible to get into a rhythm before taking on the lesser fearsome sides in the group.



Although coach Marijne has cautioned against raining expectations due to lack of game time for the girls ahead of the Games, Rani Rampal and co will be raring to prove their detractors wrong and surprise many at Tokyo.

