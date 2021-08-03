The Indian men's hockey team created history during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they qualified for the semifinals of the quadrennial event for the first time in 49 years.



Though the semifinal did not go their way as they fell to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Belgium and have now been forced into the bronze medal match, the Indians have performed exceedingly well in Tokyo.

It has been a complete team effort so far, with as many as 11 different players chipping in with goals at various junctures of their campaign.

But, one name which has stood out amongst the goal scorers in that of Harmanpreet Singh. Just 25-year-old, Harmanpreet has so far netted five goals for India through his powerful drag flicks and will have an opportunity to add more to his tally during the bronze medal match.

Born to an agrarian family in the year 1996, Harmanpreet started off his hockey career with a dream of becoming a forward but fate had something else planned. It was after he joined the Surjeet Academy as a 15-year-old in 2011 that he started playing in the backline on the advice of his coach.