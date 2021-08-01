Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 9 — Quarterfinals — India vs Great Britain — Updates, score, results, blog

It's quarter-final day in the Men's Field Hockey competition in Tokyo 2020.

The Germans got past Argentina by a comfortable 3-1 margin while Australia just about managed to make it to the semi-finals via the shootout after being tied 2-2 with the Netherlands in regulation time. Germany will play Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday.



Manpreet and co take on Great Britain in the last of Sunday's quarterfinals hoping to create history by becoming the first team to make it to a semifinal since Munich 1972. Although the Indians won gold in Moscow, the 1980 Olympics Field Hockey event did not involve a semifinal game.

Memories of the World Cup quarterfinal loss against the Netherlands come to mind as a young and determined Indian side went down fighting by a 1-2 margin against the Dutch in 2018.

Can Graham Reid's boys keep their heads in the high-pressure game?

If India gets past a strong Great Britain side, they will meet the winner of the Belgium-Spain QF clash in what could be an absolute epic semifinal.

There is no way you should miss the action that begins at 1730 IST.

Stay tuned with us!!