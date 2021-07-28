Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 5 — India vs Great Britain — Updates, score, results, blog

The Indian girls face Great Britain in their third group match in Tokyo after having lost to the Netherlands and Germany.

Sjoerd Marijne's team now take on defending champions Great Britain in an effort to open their points tally and remain in contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

While the task may seem ominous, the Indians have had England on the mat on two occasions in 2018 that includes a win in the group stage of the Commonwealth Games and a draw in the Women's World Cup in London.

Rani and co will be expected to play fearlessly and push players forward in an attempt to score early even if it means exposing the back lines for a bit as only goals and points can help the side progress to the knock-outs.

Even a draw against GB will help India's cause as the think tank would fancy their team's chances against Ireland and South Africa who the girls will play later this week.

