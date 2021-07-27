Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 4 — India vs Spain — Updates, score, results, blog

The Indian men's hockey team are back in action after a day's break hoping to get past a winless Spanish side.

With one win from two games and nine goals against, the Indians currently occupy the fourth position in the group - one slot ahead of their next opponents who managed a draw against Argentina but lost to New Zealand.

The Indians themselves are looking to recover from an ignominious defeat at the hands of Australia which has opened up a debate about the team selections in between the Games. The immensely talented Indian strikers will need to come good and the match against Spain may just be the one for Shamsher and Gurjant to get their act together and silence the critics.

The midfield which failed to show up against the Aussies will need to feed the strikers and intercept the probing passes to assist a backline that was overwhelmed in the previous encounter.

Despite the many flaws in the ranks, Manpreet and co. start favourites and 3 points in the bag will get the campaign and the confidence soaring.

The action begins at 0630 IST.

