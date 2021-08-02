Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 11 — Semi-final —India vs Belgium — Updates, score, results, blog

The Belgians first played an Olympic Games when Antwerp hosted the competition in 1920. Interestingly, the Belgians also won an Olympic medal in hockey even before the Indians did as India were not part of the 1920 Antwerp Games.

Four teams competed and Belgium won the bronze medal before the Indians began their six-gold streak from 1928.

In 1928, the Indians thrashed Belgium 9-0 in the group stage and though the Belgians never reached the podium, they kept competing until the 1976 Games in Montreal but went off the Olympic radar for a good 32 years to return in Beijing 2008.

Ten years after their reentry, the Belgian Red Lions stunned the hockey world by winning the Olympic silver in Rio.

Belgium beat India in the group stages of the 2012 Games and in the quarterfinals in Rio. Shane McLeod's team also went on to win the Hockey World Cup in 2018 where the team were to a 2-2 draw by India.

Now, its a bigger stage than ever before. It's an Olympic semifinal which India has reached for the first time since Munich 1972, hoping to make it to the finals for the first time since 1980 (The Moscow Games did not have a semifinal).

Who will come out trumps in the battle between Indian youth and Belgian experience?

The epic contest begins at 0700 IST. So join us as we bring you updates and interesting trivia as wait for the Men in Blue to create more history.