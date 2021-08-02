Tokyo Olympics: Hockey LIVE Day 10 — Quarterfinal — India vs Australia — Updates, score, results, blog

Rani Rampal and co. are on the verge of some more history after having the first Indian team to have made it to the Quarterfinals of the Women's Field Hockey event at the Olympic Games.

Up against World No. 2 Australia, Sjoerd Marijne's team will need to be at their attacking best to try and rattle the opposition and hope to make early inroads. The task is ominous, but not impossible for a gritty side who love playing fearlessly.

In 2018, the Indians held the Aussies at bay in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games, losing by a lone goal after having put up a valiant fight. Do not count the Indians out of a contest which may be close if only the Indians do not concede early goals.

The action begins at 0830 IST.

